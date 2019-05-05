VIDEO: Thousands of Tele readers back our campaign to jail perverts who prey on kids

We asked Dundee to support our fight to get justice for our kids – and the city is delivering by the thousand.

Since launching our petition calling on judges to put convicted child sex offenders behind bars we have collected countless signatures both online and by mail.

When we launched the Our Kids Need Justice petition calling for mandatory jail terms for those convicted of sexual offences involving children we knew there would be a degree of public support.

However, we have been overwhelmed by the strength of feeling. Despite launching just last week, we have already collected thousands of signatures.

While many have shown their support online at thetele.co.uk, others have taken the time to send in physical copies of the petition.

Society deserves to be free from the risks posed by these criminals – jailing those responsible is the safest way to protect our children from harm. We are off to a flying start but we want to gain even more signatures.

