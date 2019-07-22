VIDEO: Thousands head to Dundee streets festival, with Luminarium the star attraction

Dundee Summer Streets Festival drew in thousands to the centre of the city with two days of music and games as well as the star attraction, a 55m long inflatable dome.

The Luminarium attracted huge queues, with some visitors reporting waits of more than three hours to get in.

Booked tickets had sold out on Friday morning and those without time slots had been advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Ian Carstairs waited for more than three hours with his children.

He said: “I think once you’ve committed for an hour then you’re in it for the long haul, however long it takes.

© Supplied

“People seemed in good spirits but it is a long time to wait.

“I’ve actually seen it before when I visited Melbourne in Australia but my two boys were excited about it.

“After three hours, though, I think they were more interested in getting some food as we’d ran out of snacks.”

The attraction was open between 11am and 7pm on both days.

Inspired by Indian architecture, it aims to offer a calming and immersive experience through the use of light, colour and sound.

