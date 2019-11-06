Wednesday, November 6th 2019 Show Links
Video: Thousands flock to Lochee Park and Baxter Park for fireworks displays

by Lindsey Hamilton
November 6, 2019, 11:58 am Updated: November 6, 2019, 11:58 am

The skies across Dundee were lit up last night with dazzling displays from the fireworks at bonfire events at two city parks.

Dundee City Council organised Guy Fawkes night celebrations at Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

The weather stayed dry for the thousands who gathered to enjoy the fireworks and bonfires at both venues.

© SuppliedThe bonfire at Cheviot Crescent in Fintry.
Attendees at the bonfire at Cheviot Crescent in Fintry.
Attendees at the bonfire at Cheviot Crescent in Fintry.
© DC ThomsonLaila Gowans from Monifieth at the Baxter Park fireworks display.
© DC ThomsonShlok Shinde from Stobswell at the Baxter Park fireworks display.
© DC ThomsonA group of girls from Dundee enjoy the display.
© DC ThomsonNytalya & Dixie Tavendale from Douglas.
© DC ThomsonJamie Sturrock from Claverhouse.
© DC ThomsonMaia Walker & Liam Brodie from Dundee.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonJacksyn, Keris & Nicola Ledger from Stobswell.
© DC ThomsonSophie Roddy, Hollie Rattray & Ruby Rigden from Dundee.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson

The spectacles went off without a hitch and culminated in an explosion of colour, noise and music.

Any concerns that Monday’s atrocious weather could put a dampener on the two bonfire events fortunately proved to be unfounded.

