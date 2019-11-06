Video: Thousands flock to Lochee Park and Baxter Park for fireworks displays

The skies across Dundee were lit up last night with dazzling displays from the fireworks at bonfire events at two city parks.

Dundee City Council organised Guy Fawkes night celebrations at Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

The weather stayed dry for the thousands who gathered to enjoy the fireworks and bonfires at both venues.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson

The spectacles went off without a hitch and culminated in an explosion of colour, noise and music.

Any concerns that Monday’s atrocious weather could put a dampener on the two bonfire events fortunately proved to be unfounded.