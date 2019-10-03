Thursday, October 3rd 2019 Show Links
VIDEO: This week’s Dundonian features the Dundee Rep Theatre over the years

by Amy Hall and Steven Rae
October 3, 2019, 12:50 pm Updated: October 3, 2019, 1:05 pm

Founded in 1939, the Dundee Rep has delighted local audiences with hundreds of shows over the past eight decades.

© DC Thomson
The Dundee Rep today.

Dundee Rep was first located in Foresters Hall, on Nicoll Street, before a fire destroyed the building in June 1963.

The Rep found a temporary home at a church on Lochee Road before the current theatre in Tay Square was constructed in the late 1970s.

© DC Thomson
The Dundee Rep Adult Dance Company in 1996. From left: Victoria Rogers, Alison Bavidge, Jenni Milne, Anne Perrett and Alyson Rogers.

In this week’s Dundonian we take another look at some behind-the-scenes shots.

