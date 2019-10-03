VIDEO: This week’s Dundonian features the Dundee Rep Theatre over the years
Founded in 1939, the Dundee Rep has delighted local audiences with hundreds of shows over the past eight decades.
Dundee Rep was first located in Foresters Hall, on Nicoll Street, before a fire destroyed the building in June 1963.
The Rep found a temporary home at a church on Lochee Road before the current theatre in Tay Square was constructed in the late 1970s.
In this week’s Dundonian we take another look at some behind-the-scenes shots.