VIDEO: This week the Dundonian takes a look back at the city‘s martial artists

Throughout the years there have been a number of martial arts classes held across the city.

© DC Thomson

In this week’s Dundonian we take another look at the karate, judo and jujitsu clubs which were extremely popular in the 1980s and 1990s – and still continue to be well-attended to this day.

© DC Thomson

We focus on the young ones who attended these classes – but don’t worry, we have included some of the adult participants too, so keep a look out for yourself or anyone you may recognise.