VIDEO: This week the Dundonian takes a look back at the city‘s martial artists
Throughout the years there have been a number of martial arts classes held across the city.
In this week’s Dundonian we take another look at the karate, judo and jujitsu clubs which were extremely popular in the 1980s and 1990s – and still continue to be well-attended to this day.
We focus on the young ones who attended these classes – but don’t worry, we have included some of the adult participants too, so keep a look out for yourself or anyone you may recognise.