News / Dundee

VIDEO: This week the Dundonian takes a look back at the city‘s martial artists

by Amy Hall and Steven Rae
October 10, 2019, 12:22 pm

Throughout the years there have been a number of martial arts classes held across the city.

A Dundee kung-fu contest in 1994.

In this week’s Dundonian we take another look at the karate, judo and jujitsu clubs which were extremely popular in the 1980s and 1990s – and still continue to be well-attended to this day.

Ryan Ringsell and Suzanne Lynch of the pre-school class at the Ancrum karate school, Seagate, Dundee.

We focus on the young ones who attended these classes – but don’t worry, we have included some of the adult participants too, so keep a look out for yourself or anyone you may recognise.

Lochee Karate school members Colin Crow, Brian Docherty, Arun Triveldi, Michael Browan, and Andy Mulligan in 1987.

Breaking