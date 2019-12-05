Video: Third grand piano joins fleet at Dundee’s Caird Hall putting it on par with ‘world’s leading concert halls’
A major Dundee venue is now equal to “the world’s leading concert halls” thanks to the arrival of a new musical instrument.
The third Steinway Grand piano was unveiled at the city’s Caird Hall on Wednesday completing the “fleet”.
The instrument, located in the Marryat Hall, has been secured following two years of fundraising and private donations.
One of the first musicians to play the Steinway was 17-year-old Harris Academy pupil Grace Dobson, who performed Tugela Rail and Blues for Beth.
The piano will be put to use on Tuesday, December 10 for a show from the Dundee Chamber Concert with Trio Martinů.