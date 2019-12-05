Video: Third grand piano joins fleet at Dundee’s Caird Hall putting it on par with ‘world’s leading concert halls’

A major Dundee venue is now equal to “the world’s leading concert halls” thanks to the arrival of a new musical instrument.

The third Steinway Grand piano was unveiled at the city’s Caird Hall on Wednesday completing the “fleet”.

© DC Thomson

The instrument, located in the Marryat Hall, has been secured following two years of fundraising and private donations.

One of the first musicians to play the Steinway was 17-year-old Harris Academy pupil Grace Dobson, who performed Tugela Rail and Blues for Beth.

The piano will be put to use on Tuesday, December 10 for a show from the Dundee Chamber Concert with Trio Martinů.