Video: Thieves nab charity jar plus thousands of pounds from Carnoustie’s Fobel hardware store

A hardware store owner has been left devastated after his Carnoustie shop was targeted by thieves for the second time in just over a year.

As well as stealing “thousands” of pounds from a locked safe from Fobel in Park Avenue, the thieves also ran off with a full charity jar.

Owner Kenny Watt said he “couldn’t believe” that the shop had been broken into again.

He said: “This is just devastating for us. Apart from anything else what kind of people steal a charity jar? It’s disgusting.

“We managed to keep working pretty much throughout lockdown and we thought we were doing ok and getting through this time, then this goes and happens.

“This affects not only myself and my partner, June, but our staff and our customers as well.”

Kenny said he was awakened by police at 6am yesterday, who told him that his shop had been broken into around four hours earlier, around 2am.

Kenny said: “I have CCTV in my shop and that’s what alerted the police.

“It looks like three people in their 20s wearing hoodies were the culprits. They got in the front door and then smashed down an inside door to get into the shop.

“Then two carried out the thefts while one stood guard at the door.”

Kenny said that as well as some stock being taken, the thieves jimmied open a locked safe and stole a four-figure sum.

He said: “We don’t keep much in the shop obviously but there were a few thousand pounds in the locked safe.

“I can’t believe this has happened to us again, it’s just heartbreaking. It makes me wonder why we bother. We were doing fine then this happens.

“I wouldn’t like to say what I would do to the people responsible if I got my hands on them – there really are no words to describe them.”

Kenny said the shop would now have to remain closed for at least a couple of days until police dealt with the matter and he was able to make the shop secure once more.

Last June the shop was targeted by a “well-dressed” man who distracted staff before stealing a four-figure sum of cash.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 6am on Wednesday September 23, officers were called to the Park Avenue area of Carnoustie, following a report of a break-in to a premises.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”