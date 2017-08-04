A Dundee roofer has blasted thieves who ransacked his van and stole about £1,500 worth of tools — in just 30 seconds.

Craig Kennedy’s van was parked in his driveway on Trottick Mains when the crooks made off with a selection of power tools.

The 37-year-old, who owns Kennedy Roofing, captured two youths on CCTV stealing the items while he worked in the rear of his property.

He said: “The incident happened at around 8.50pm.

“I’ve been doing renovation work in the house and had been going back and forward to the van to get tools out.

“The guys got lucky when checking my van — the door was shut but wasn’t locked.”

Items — including a Stihl saw, a Milwaukee cordless gun, Dewalt cordless gun and a Bosch hammer drill — were taken during the 30-second raid.

The incident, which happened last Wednesday, is currently being investigated by police.

Craig added: “I must have gone out to the van at 10pm to lock it up.

“When I opened the door, the horn sounded which means another door on the van is open.

“I opened the door to discover a number of items were taken — it’s at least £1.500 worth of tools.

“As soon as I realised what happened I hopped in the car and drove around for 15 minutes in the neighbouring area to see if I could see anyone carrying tools.”

The two thieves captured on CCTV can be seen checking the driveway while another keeps watch.

The roofer added: “When I came back, I went and watched the footage — you can actually see the excitement when one of them realises the door isn’t locked.

“These guys only looked about 17 or 18.

“It all happens within two minutes but it takes them 30 seconds to literally make off with the items.

“I was probably lucky in a sense that they could only make off with what they did.

“It is a frustration that these expensive tools have been stolen.

“It has a knock-on effect for the business where I have had to deal with the process of trying to replace the items.

“I have already had to buy some new drills in the meantime.

“Other houses in the area have been targeted previously including neighbours’ work vans which is disappointing.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out inquiries. Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/19506/17.”