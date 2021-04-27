Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

VIDEO: Terrifying moment joyrider smashes into driver at Angus traffic lights, leaving her with life-threatening injuries

By Ciaran Shanks
April 27, 2021, 1:17 pm Updated: April 27, 2021, 3:30 pm
Scott Fairweather was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A driver who left an Angus mum with “life-threatening” injuries following a horrific road smash has been locked up.

Scott Fairweather skipped a red light and collided at high speed with Rachel Ward’s car in Forfar last November.

Miss Ward spent a fortnight in Ninewells Hospital with a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis and now suffers from a heart murmur.

