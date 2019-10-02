VIDEO: The Tele takes a sneak peek at Dundee’s new Western Gateway housing
The latest housing development in Dundee is coming together quicker than anticipated, according to the company behind the plans.
Dundee’s Western Gateway development was a longstanding vision for both Dundee City Council and the TAYplan Strategic Development Planning Authority.
Over the past five years, work has begun on 1,500 homes as well as the creation of a village green and centre.
The approved development includes primary school, cafe, nursery, village hall, retail and office uses as well as a new recreation ground.
The Evening Telegraph has been given an exclusive walk around the village by one of its main developers, Springfield Homes, with company bosses claiming the project is coming together at a faster rate than expected.