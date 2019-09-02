VIDEO: The Tele takes a look back at Dundee’s Caledon Shipyard workers

From 1874 to 1981, the Caledon Shipyard produced vessels of all shapes and sizes.

This issue of the Dundonian gives a glimpse into the life of thousands of locals who worked at the yard – which had a worldwide reputation.

From workers during the wars to the eventual closure of the yard in 1981, it is all here.

Shipbuilding in the UK faced increasing world competition in the 1960s and large scale rationalisation took place resulting in the Caledon company joining Henry Robb of Leith to become Robb Caledon in 1968.

The last vessels at the Caledon Shipyard were built in 1980, before operations ceased in Dundee in 1981.

