We take a step down memory lane this week with images of the Keiller Centre.

The mall, which has also been known as the Forum Centre, is placed tightly in the middle of Reform Street, Commercial Street and the High Street on a site which housed a Keiller confectionery factory.

Well-known businesses in the centre included Grossett’s the Butcher.

We are sure this Dundonian will take you right back in time…