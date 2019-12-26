Video: The Dundonian celebrates new book on HMS Unicorn with a look at iconic vessel

To celebrate the release of the brand new guide book at HMS Unicorn we decided to take another look at the iconic ship.

HMS Unicorn was built for the Royal Navy in the Royal Dockyard at Chatham and launched in 1824.

She is now the world’s last intact warship from the days of sail, one of the six oldest ships in the world and Scotland’s only representative of the sailing navy.

And she is stationed right here in Dundee after first being brought to the area in 1873.

