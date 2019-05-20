VIDEO: Terror as blood-soaked axe-wielding naked man wrestled to ground by police on Dundee street

Terrified residents watched in horror as a naked, blood-soaked man seen holding an axe was wrestled to the ground by police.

A huge police police presence descended on Douglas on Saturday at 7.45pm following reports of two naked men in Balunie Avenue, one who appeared to be badly injured.

Video footage, above this article, shows rows of police and ambulance vehicles lined up along one side of the street as uniformed officers appear to be standing in a large group on the opposite pavement.

One young woman said: “I saw the whole thing from my window. It was unbelievable and terrifying.”

