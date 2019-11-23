Video: Tele’s Amy tries out axe hurling at city’s new attraction

As a natural redhead, I’m occasionally known to have what is sometimes called “ginger rage”.

So I was never going to refuse the opportunity to throw an axe as hard as I could.

Thanks to the company behind Glasgow’s Xcite Activity Centre and the escape rooms in Dundee, axe hurling is now an activity available in the City of Discovery.

Despite having only been open for three weeks, owner David Torrance said business has been good.

“We had heard that there was not much for people to do in Dundee, so we thought axe hurling would work well up here after seeing the success in Glasgow,” he said.

“Word has spread quickly and we are already getting lots of big groups in which is great.

“We also now employ five local people, so we have brought jobs to the city as well.”

The idea is straightforward enough – throw an axe at a target and try to get it to wedge in the wooden boards. Sounds easy? You’re wrong.

On our arrival, David gave us a safety talk and a demonstration.

The obvious things are not to throw while someone else is throwing, wait for both people in the lane to have thrown before collecting your axe – and not to touch the sharp bit.

After David showed us how it was done, it was time for me to give it a go.

The basics are fairly simple – grab the handle near the base, keep your aim straight and try not to make the axe spin too much – it will do that itself.

If you land your axe in the outer circle it scores one point, the inner circle is three points and hitting the bullseye is worth five points on the scoreboard.

My first few attempts weren’t the best. David said my aim was right on the money but I was trying too hard to make the axe spin.

But after a few goes I nailed it. I felt like a warrior princess who had just taken down an enemy with one swift movement.

My joy was short-lived as that shot turned out to be a fluke, but it still felt good at the time.

David also showed me a double-handed throw which was good to steady when I was throwing the axe.

I think I must have scored about six points in total but that didn’t take anything away from the fun – even if the top scorers achieve more than 100 points in just 25 throws.

Like everything, the more we tried the better we got. So good, in fact, that David felt confident enough to show me some trick shots.

First came the back-hander. I don’t know if that is what it is actually called, but it involved a backwards flick of the wrist to send the axe spinning to the board – I managed this at the second attempt.

Then came the doubler, where I picked up an axe in each hand with the aim of landing both on adjacent targets.

There is no denying it’s hard work – I was sweating by the end, making wearing my faux leather trousers seem like a drastic error.

However, it didn’t feel like a workout and boy, was it a stress reliever. A great cure for a fiery redhead like myself.

For more information, visit axehurling.com.