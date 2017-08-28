VIDEO: Tele reporter makes a splash at new wakeboarding centre in Dundee

Much like most of the stuff I try out working as a reporter, I had no experience of wakeboarding prior to my jaunt down to City Quay.

Foxlake, which is located there, opened its doors for the first time on Friday morning.

My biggest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to stand up on the board at all — and my first few attempts showed why I was concerned.

I was lucky to have instructor Johnny Briggs, 26, coaching me through everything, and after a few failed attempts I managed to surf the length of the course.

Johnny told me that you should not compete with people around you, just yourself.

I think that mentality paid dividends for me, because I was by far the slowest starter of my group. It was a bit surreal being pulled across the water, in front of the Apex Hotel and flying towards the iconic Unicorn.

As a local lad, I have seen the city transform completely in the last few years and this is another brilliant addition that will pay dividends for thrill-seeking locals and also those from further afield.

All in all, it was an amazing experience and I will definitely be back to give it another bash.

A host of city dignitaries were invited to the grand opening of the facility, including Joe FitzPatrick MSP and city development convener Lynne Short.

There was also a lucky load of Harris Academy sixth year pupils who were given the chance to be the first boarders on the water.

Jack Crerar, 17, told me that he had never wakeboarded before but that he would definitely try it out again. He described it as a brilliant experience.

Jed Alexander, 16, added: “It was much harder than I thought it was going to be. It will be brilliant for the city though.”

