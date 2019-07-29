Video: Tele reporter is put through her paces as she spends a day on the roads with Police Scotland

The sound of a police siren is not uncommon in streets up and down the country – and Dundee is no different.

But how rigorous does training have to be for officers who have to hit the road in an emergency response?

Tele reporter Sheanne Mulholland was put through her paces at the Police Scotland training centre in Tulliallan as she attempted to make the grade as a cop on the beat.

Rushing past the halted traffic with blue lights flashing and sirens wailing, the police car we are travelling in scoops on to the wrong side of the road.

Sitting next to me, Inspector Colin Reid, head of driver training for Police Scotland, then swiftly takes a right turn at a roundabout, giving the stopped traffic a quick wave of acknowledgement as he passes.

He comments on wheelie bins at the side of the road, anticipating the possibility of a bin lorry ahead, and a child cycling on the pavement, noting they are “settled”.

He also remarks on a parked van with its back doors open, potentially creating a hazard of pedestrians emerging out on to the road, and a car ahead which had responded to police presence and pulled over.

As we clear the residential street, Insp Reid remarks “we’re not being followed, the road is clear and there’s an opportunity to progress” before taking the car up to 90mph.

My pen jumps off my page as I try to take a note and my tummy turns as we zip over the humps in the country road – but at no point do I feel unsafe.

Insp Reid is dictating every move and observation he makes, observations a civilian driver might see subconsciously plus everything else they wouldn’t even notice.

He notes a heavy goods vehicle to the far right anticipating a junction ahead when I hadn’t even spotted the road – it was two fields away from us.

The inspector said: “Police driving is not just about the driving, it’s the seeing.

“You have to cast your eye as far as you can see, take the time to identify hazards or potential danger and place the vehicle in position to react to that.

“You have to plan everything you are going to do and remain calm when doing it – it’s all about having the right attitude.”

Moving back into a residential area we approach light traffic and end up tailing a car for two or three minutes before they turn off the road, blissfully unaware of our presence despite the lights and sirens.

I am surprised at the number of vehicles who are slow to react or fail to respond at all.

Insp Reid said: “You can’t get flustered by their reaction or lack of it. You can’t get red mist as we call it, you just have to hold back until you get a reaction.

“And if it doesn’t come – you don’t move on until it does.

“They might not be aware of us, even though we’re sat behind them with flashing lights and sirens, they don’t see us because they’re too involved in whatever’s going on inside their car.

“You have to try to influence them to move over.”

Cool as a cucumber the inspector continues on, undeterred by anything we have passed, before returning to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

He was carrying out a replication of what is required of police officers during a standard response driving test, which all officers have to pass before they are able to respond to emergency calls in a vehicle using lights and sirens.

The test follows a gruelling two-week training course, sometimes nicknamed the “panda” course, which also includes written exams.

Prior to that officers can drive a police vehicle as transport, provided they have passed a basic police driving test, but are not allowed to respond to emergency calls.

If they want to take on a specialist role which involves a higher level of driving, such as a traffic cop, firearms, terrorist department, or major drug squad, then they also have to sit a four-week advanced driving course.

Manoeuvrability skills need a bit of practise!

Think you’re a pretty good driver? So did I, until I tried the manoeuvrability test which features in Police Scotland’s advanced driving course.

The four-week course gives police officers the skills to carry out specialist roles which require a high level of driving.

As part of it they have to complete a manoeuvrability test, manipulating their way through cones forwards and backwards.

I’m told officers take an average of one minute 20 seconds to complete it. However, Inspector Colin Reid, head of driver training at Police Scotland, said he does not mind if they take a little longer as long as they do not hit anything.

By a little longer, he means nearer to two minutes – it took me about eight minutes and I hit two cones in the process. Annoyingly one was at the very end as I pulled up to finish.

In my defence, it’s a hard course, with lots of obstacles, beginning with a line of closely placed markers which I had to zigzag through. I had to nose into a tight “garage” set out with cones, reverse in an arc into another garage, then reverse into a third garage through a “side door” and out again.

Then I had to zigzag back through the first set of markers, both forwards and backwards, reverse between two rows of parked cars – where I hit cone number one – and reverse into a fourth garage, where I gently touched the second cone.

Insp Reid kindly said I had passed “with corrective guidance”.