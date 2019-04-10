VIDEO: Tele reporter Greg tries to tackle his 30-scoop ice cream Everest at Dundee café

Thirty scoops of Italian gelato, 10 different types of chocolate bar as well as waffles, bananas, sauces, biscuits and even tablet.

No, not a restaurant’s sweet menu – one huge dessert offered up by a cafe in Broughty Ferry.

As the news editors looked around the office for a victim – sorry, contestant – to take on Visocchi’s dessert challenge, they picked Greg Flucker as the chosen one.

The HMS Indulgence is a 30-scoop, 25,000-calorie behemoth that’s not for the faint of heart.

Brainchild of Marco and Roberto Ciara, owners of Visocchi’s, the Indulgence is the biggest ship to ever set sail from their ice cream cabinet.

From vanilla and bubblegum to blood orange sorbet, each of the flavours on offer in the cafe feature in the bucket of treats.

Watch our video above to see how Greg got on.

For the full story, see today’s Evening Telegraph, also available online.

www.thetele.co.uk