At Carnival Fifty Six there is a variety of food on offer.

From the standard fare of burgers and chips to paella and foreign cuisines you can have a culinary feast.

One thing not to everyone’s taste is oysters.

Tele reporter Adam Hill and photographer Gareth Jennings drew the short straw and gave it a go.

As you can see, he wasn’t too impressed by the seafood option, found within the VIP lounge.

After a couple of chews, our man struggled to keep it down.

Following his ordeal, Adam said: “It was the first time that I had an oyster and it will definitely be the last.”

Keep up to date with all the latest goings on with our live blog.