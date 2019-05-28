VIDEO: Tele gets sneak peek inside controversial Earl Grey Building on Dundee Waterfront

The Tele was given an early look around Dundee’s new, and controversial, Waterfront building.

The Earl Grey Building, which is part of the £1 billion transformation, is still under construction.

However, keys are expected to be handed over to the council at the end of this week.

The building is made up of a ground floor reception with five upper floors of open-plan office space, as well as two retail/restaurant units on the ground floor which will overlook the V&A.

It also has a feature reception hall on the ground floor and 29 car parking spaces, as well as 38 cycle spaces with associated changing rooms and showering facilities.

The Robertson Group is behind the build which sits on the former Earl Grey Dock, which existed between the mid 1800s and the mid 1900s.

Construction started on the project in January 2018, and members of the public were expected to get a sneak peek later on yesterday.

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director of Robertson Tayside, said: “Our team has been meticulous in every aspect of their work and we’re looking forward to welcoming in members of the community so they can see it for themselves while it’s taking shape.

“The building is part of the wider Dundee Waterfront development, which will be transformational for the local community.

“It’s already made a huge impact in rejuvenating the city, which was recently named Scotland’s best place to live after undergoing a ‘dramatic transformation’.”

Earl Grey was also the name of a former Waterfront hotel and dates back to Charles Grey, the UK prime minister between 1830 and 1834.

The building is the first to get under way as part of the regeneration scheme since the V&A and the railway station.

The Tele was given its tour of the building by project manager Lewis Wilson.

Each floor, he says, has office space for 120 staff and can be used as one tenant per floor or divided into two for separate tenants to lease.

There is a shower room on each floor and three lifts providing access to the upper floors from the reception.

The fifth floor space provides stunning views over the V&A, the Discovery and across the River Tay.

Lewis spoke about the great location of the site, saying: “This is the first thing you see when you come out the train station. It’s a great space.”

Speaking about the build he said: “If I was to have a lasting memory of the challenges here it would be the wind.”

He added the majority of the work was finalised, with only little jobs to be finished before the handover on Friday.

Staff from property agent Ryden had previously said there had been no shortage of interest in the office space and that they were in negotiations with several businesses.

The office retail space remains on the market for rent, however Lewis said a lot of people had been to view the spaces available.