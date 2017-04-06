This is the sickening moment a teenage thug kicked a man lying on the floor in the head in a brutal attack.

Charlie Clark, 19, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of one count of GBH and one count of attempted GBH.

During a street fight in Dorking, Surrey, England, Clark knocked Jack Lunn unconscious with a punch, but as he lay on the ground, he followed it up with vicious kick to the head.

Remarkably Mr Lunn did not suffer serious injuries.

Investigating officer DC Helen Simon, of Surrey Police, said, “This result finally delivers justice for the victims, one of whom suffered significant injuries but has thankfully now made a full recovery.

“These were unprovoked and unnecessary attacks clearly catalysed through alcohol and there is no excuse for the behaviour of these men.

“Surrey Police deals with incidents of this nature extremely seriously and a thorough investigation led to this conviction.”