Video: Tears of joy as Dundee Covid-19 patient Maureen leaves hospital after six weeks

Maureen Deuchars from Dundee left hospital today, more than six weeks after contracting coronavirus, to tears of joy from her family and healthcare staff.

Maureen’s stay in hospital included 19 days on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

Maureen’s remarkable recovery, which saw her cared for in the Covid-19 wards in Ninewells, and latterly at the Centre for Brain Injury Rehabilitation (CBIR) at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee, was marked in style by some of the staff who supported her on her journey and Maureen left hospital via a parade of applauding nurses.

Her daughter Danielle Najahi expressed her and her family’s thanks to all the staff who looked after and cared for her mum, as well as sharing some details about her mum’s illness and her recovery.

She said: “I would just like to say thank you on behalf of my mum Maureen, myself and all my family to NHS Tayside.

“My mum was admitted to the Covid Assessment Unit at Ninewells Hospital on March 29 and was taken shortly afterwards to the Intensive Care Unit due to her lungs deteriorating.

“My mum received amazing care for 19 days whilst she remained on a ventilator due to contracting coronavirus.

“The team in the ICU was phenomenal and they made sure they kept my family and I updated throughout my mum’s time with them.

“They are amazing at what they do and without them my mum would not be alive today. The care and expertise this whole team gave to my mum makes me so proud to work for NHS Tayside.

“Mum was discharged from ICU on the April 16 to the Covid-19 High Dependency Unit and then, within a day, she was on Ward 3 in Ninewells.

“She remained there for three days before being transferred to the Centre for Brain Injury Rehabilitation (CBIR) at Royal Victoria Hospital for rehabilitation.

“Her move to CBIR was just short of three weeks ago and she has received fantastic care there. Mum showed great determination to get back on her feet and walk again with the help and support of the physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

“The amazing care and compassion shown throughout this whole journey from ICU, HDU, Ward 3 and CBIR has been phenomenal and we, as a family, will be forever thankful to everyone at NHS Tayside who looked after our mum.

“Hopefully, when this is all over we can visit the hospital with mum and thank all the staff personally.

“I am really pleased to say that mum left the Centre for Brain Injury Rehab today – May 13 – after a long six weeks but is happy to be going home to be with my dad and all her home comforts!”