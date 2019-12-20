Video: Tayside’s cutest kids revealed as TeleTots winners are announced

The Tele’s search for Tayside’s cutest kids is over, and the top three winners have been announced.

The competition was entered by 267 tots from across Tayside and over 7000 votes were cast, but in the end only a lucky three youngsters could take home a trophy.

Winners were all given £50 worth of Smyths Toys vouchers and a TeleTots trophy.

The top prize of £1500 Hays Travel holiday vouchers went to young Mia Evonne Jarret, from Birkhill, who shot into first place with 363 votes.

Mia’s parents, Andrew and Evonne, were delighted with their daughter’s success.

Evonne said: “We’re ecstatic, it’s great. It’s been good and we’ve had everyone involved, friends and family have been giving us Teles so we could send in the vouchers.”

Andrew, Mia’s dad, made sure his work team were involved in the competition, asking them to donate vouchers and Teles to their campaign.

The proud dad believes the secret to Mia’s success is simple, he said: “She’s cute, just look at her.”

The family of three plan to spend their vouchers on a trip to Disneyland Paris for their Mickey obsessed daughter.

Evonne said: “We’re planning to go to Disneyland Paris for a week to 10 days. We went when she was little, but we think at the age she is now it will be even better.

“We’re not going to go at Christmas, maybe in summer or March. It’ll be good though, magical.”

The winning parents also encouraged other families to take part in the competition next year, saying: “It’s good for getting the whole family together and doing something for the wee one.”

Two-year-old Mia expressed her excitement for the trip as she said: “I might get to see Minnie Mouse.”

One-year-old Gracie Fyfe, from Craigie, also landed herself in the top 3 with 312 votes. Gracie’s mum, Alex, was pleased with the results.

She said: “To come in the top three is brilliant. We’re going to enter next year.

“It was really exciting. All my friends were giving me Teles so we could send in more votes.

“Even seeing her in the final was really exciting, We’re going to put the supplement up in her room.

“There were a couple of cute kids in there that we definitely though were going to win.”

There was also joy at the Reid family home in Downfield, as one-year-old Lilah scored herself a place.

Lilah bagged 314 votes in the second round of voting, earning her a trophy and vouchers.

Lilah’s mum, Natalie Todd, and dad, Darren Reid, were left shocked by their daughter’s success, and Darren said: “We don’t know what to say. The whole competition has been really exciting and we’ve gotten lots of friends and family involved.

The happy parents also took a guess at what Lilah would be buying with her Smyths Toys vouchers, saying: “She loves Shrek, so if there’s any Shrek toys or teddies the she’ll be getting them.”