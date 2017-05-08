Dundee United could be set for a double raid on capital clubs as they move to strengthen their squad for next season.

It’s already been confirmed talks have been held with Billy King, who’ll be leaving Hearts this summer.

And the Tangerines are also showing an interest in Hibs front man James Keatings.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Easter Road is about to expire and, although he’s had regular involvement this season, his recent appearances have been from the bench.

That situation is unlikely to change when Hibs move up to the Premiership next term.

Keen to hold down a regular starting place, that means the former Scotland U/19 has been willing to talk to other clubs.

Keatings is well-known to United, having scored the home goal when the clubs drew at Easter Road in October.

He also faced them as the Hibees won there in early January and again at Tannadice in March, a result that cemented his side’s place at the top of the Championship.

Keatings was a highly-rated kid at Celtic but a serious knee injury was a major factor in him not making a first-team appearance there.

After loan spells at St Johnstone and Hamilton, he made a permanent switch to Accies in 2013.

A year later he moved to Hearts and, despite doing well at Tynecastle, after just 12 months he made the move across Edinburgh to join up at city rivals Hibs.

Whether they are playing in the Premiership or Championship next year, United believe Keatings and King would be assets.