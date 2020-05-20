Video: Talented Tayside youngster pens song to inspire other children

A talented Tayside youngster has written a song to inspire other children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Hudson Kamau Jnr, 6, from Perth, wrote the song ‘See What God Has Done’ and recorded himself singing it in his bedroom with his dad, Hudson Kamau Snr, to give hope to other families in the region.

His dad said Hudson, who attends St John’s RC Academy in Perth, was very excited to record his own song.

Speaking to the Tele he said: “With his singing he is hoping to help other children during the lockdown.

“He composed the song himself and we helped him to put all the words together – he has done very well.

“He is a really bright boy.

“He now wants other children to see his video and feel hope because other children are also feeling the same way as him just now.

“The lockdown has not been easy, but Hudson has been kept busy doing his school work – he has now mastered all the flags of the world, which is amazing.

“But getting the chance to sing together has also kept him busy.

“He is missing is friends at school, but during the lockdown he has been able to play in the garden – he loves football, everything is about football with him.”