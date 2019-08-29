Video: Surprise for Dundee woman Sharon as she’s handed the keys to a brand new card

Kiltwalk car winner Sharon Urquhart was stunned this morning to be handed the keys to a new Kia Rio then revealed she worked in one of the sponsors’ showrooms.

Sharon appeared on Wave FM for a breakfast radio interview about taking part in the Kiltwalk and had no idea she had been picked out the hat to win the motor.

She told the Tele: “I cannot believe it!

“It is beginning to sink in now, but it was such a surprise this morning.

“What makes it even more incredible is that I am the service manager with Arnold Clark, one of the sponsors of the Kiltwalk.

“So I thought, like a lot of competitions, that you cannot win if you are an employee affiliated to one of the main sponsors.

“I work in an Aberdeen branch, but I am Dundee born and bred.

“I have never won anything before in my life so that was another reason it was such a such a shock. I never expected to win in a thousand years.”

Sharon, from Dundee’s Kingsway, took part in her first Kiltwalk this year to raise money for Breast Cancer Now after being struck with the illness in the past.

She said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago and unfortunately I had to have surgery.

“But everything is fine now and the charity is literally close to my heart.

“I have raised £867 so far and hopefully I will reach the £1,000 mark with more money coming in, especially with three people saying they will make donations on pay day this weekend.

“When I started out my initial target was £500, so with another few weeks left to accept donations hopefully I should get double that.”

Sharon’s husband Billy, who also works for a car firm as a salesman, was in on the surprise and she said: “He has a lot to answer for when I get home tonight!

“He went away to work this morning as normal and never said a thing. But he jumped out from behind a pillar when I was handed the keys and it was another surprise.”