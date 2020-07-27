Video: Superheroes who cheered up thousands of Dundonians in lockdown are unmasked

Throughout lockdown, a group of five superheroes went above and beyond to brighten up the lives of thousands across Dundee.

Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man and Captain America lifted the spirits of countless Dundonians as they performed in the streets of the city, as well as raising thousands for charity.

But now, as life starts to return to some kind of normality, the Tele can unmask the superheroes, who have cemented their status as real heroes in the city thanks to their lockdown exploits.

Stuart Sinclair, 25, an audio visual engineer from Broughty Ferry, Tom Taylor, 27, a civil engineer from Douglas, Kev Polson, 35, a retail worker from Clattowoods, Greig Beattie, 34, an offshore worker from Broughty Ferry and Dylan McConnell, 21, a scaffolder from Polepark, didn’t even know each other before they banded together to form the Dundee Superheroes group.

But together they brought something unique to the streets of Dundee and forged a strong bond of friendship as they went about their daily business.

The idea was dreamt up by Dylan, 21, who wore a Spider-Man costume, after he had been inspired by another social media vigilante in Fife.

After seeing the Dunfermline-based effort, Dylan put out a call to others who may be interested in doing something similar in Dundee – and after the others got in touch, the rest was history.

The foursome used their daily exercise slots to get together at locations across the area, arriving while performing a series of somersaults and cartwheels to the delight of those gathered.

Tom became Batman, Greig was Iron Man and Kev doubled up as a second Spider-Man.

Stuart, who wore a Captain America costume, said: “The reaction to our arrival was fantastic and very soon people began to ask us to appear at different locations and events.

“We were delighted to be able to do so and the whole thing really took off. Everyone loved us appearing and we loved what we were doing.”

In the process the lads raised a total of around £4500 for Barnardo’s and also put money towards the funeral costs for an eight-year-old boy who died in Dundee during lockdown.

Stuart added: “We’ve had to give up now as most of us are back to work.

“It was really great fun while it lasted and we are so happy it brought so much joy to so many people at a very bleak time.”