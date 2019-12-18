VIDEO: Stunning drone footage showcases £32m Dundee sports complex

Leisure and Culture Dundee has showcased its new £32 million sports complex in Caird Park with stunning drone footage.

Balfour Beatty started work on the Dundee Regional Regional Performance Centre for Sport in May last year, with the complex featuring two 3G pitches for rugby and football.

There is also a separate indoor sports hall with spectator seating for sports including badminton, volleyball and basketball.

Ross McGuire, project manager for the centre on behalf of Leisure and Culture Dundee, previously said: “Young people are going to be so inspired. Hopefully we’ll see them on the telly winning gold medals.”