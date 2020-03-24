VIDEO: Streets of Dundee city centre empty as coronavirus ‘lockdown’ begins today

Dundee, on day one of lockdown.

What would typically be a busy city centre, full of people going to work, to attend appointments and shop is all but empty.

Coffee shops, cafes and high street shops have closed following the advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that all-but-essential travel be curtailed.

Mr Johnson yesterday ordered people to stay at home unless shopping for essentials or taking one piece of exercise.

Hours earlier, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minster, has also backed the stringent measures to stop the virus spreading.

Social events such as weddings are banned, and playgrounds have been closed.

Police Scotland’s top cop, Chief Inspector Iain Livingstone, said officers “will not hesitate” to use new powers in place to enforce the lockdown.

The advice is set to remain in place for at least the next three weeks and will then be reviewed.

But until then, this is likely to be a common sight in Dundee.