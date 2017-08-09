Broughty Ferry pupil Agnijo Banerjee was celebrating on Tuesday after gaining A passes in his four Higher exams.

But even the teenage genius — who hit the headlines in 2013 when it emerged he had a higher IQ than Albert Einstein and Steven Hawking — admitted it was a nerve-racking wait.

The sixth year Grove Academy student was among the thousands of Dundee students to get their exam results.

Pupils started receiving their results at 8am, either by text or email, while the remainder of results arrived a short while later in the mail.

Agnijo, who was up bright and early, was one of those to receive his results by post.

Mum Pranita looked on anxiously at the family home as as Dundee postie Derek Bellingham handed over the envelope to the 16-year-old.

Despite the initial jitters, Agnijo said it was a relief as his results revealed A passes in English, chemistry, physics and engineering.

He told the Tele: “I did well in my prelims so I was fairly confident although I was a little more concerned about the English result.

“It is a relief to get the results and now concentrate on the year ahead.”

Gregor Murray, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families service committee, said: “I am very pleased to see the positive outcomes for our young people from the recent Scottish Qualification Authority examination presentations.

“Young people across Dundee worked extremely hard to prepare for these exams and more than 2,800 (2,806) will receive results that will help them to plan for the next steps in their futures. I’d like to congratulate them on their achievements and thank our school staff for their efforts, and our parents, carers and families for all the support they provide for their young people during the very stressful period of examinations.

“The city council’s children and families service is now analysing the exam data and a full report on the details will be presented to committee later this session. Information from the exam results will also help to plan for the new school year ahead.

“Results at National 5 awards have improved this year and 51 pupils were awarded six National 5s at Grade A.

“In this year’s exams, 108 young people achieved Grade A passes in all their Higher awards and 98 pupils achieved five Higher awards at grades A to C; 15 pupils passed a Higher award in stage S4, a year earlier than usual. 210 pupils in our S6 cohort gained at least one Advanced Higher.

“Staff are available in secondary schools this week to give young people and their families advice and support, and to discuss all their possible options.”