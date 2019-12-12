Video: Staff, patients and visitors at Ninewells get into Christmas spirit with performance by sign language choir

Staff, patients and visitors at Ninewells Hospital got into the Christmas spirit today after being treated to a visit from Santa – and a performance by a British Sign Language Choir.

Signed Songs R U spread some festive cheer throughout the hospital’s corridors, as they helped turn its Christmas tree lights on.

Patients from the Tayside Children’s Hospital also joined in the festivities and received gifts from Santa to take back to the ward.

Head of soft facilities management, Billy Alexander said: “The festive light switch on was a little bit more special this year as we were joined by the Signed Songs R Us choir.

“Once again we were delighted that Santa was able to take time out of his hectic festive schedule and be part of our Christmas lights switch on.

“It was lovely that so many children, patients, staff and visitors were able enjoy the carol singing and the visit from Santa.”