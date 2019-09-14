VIDEO: Staff discuss the V&A Dundee as they celebrate first year since opening

A rock concert, a royal visit, ocean liners, video games and the Antiques Roadshow.

If the first year of the V&A’s life is a sign of things to come, then Dundonians can look forward to an eventful future along the Waterfront.

Nobody really knew what to expect when the doors opened on Kengo Kuma’s £88 million building on September 15 last year.

Initial reviews hailed the museum architecture and its opening exhibition Ocean Liners: Speed and Style.

But there were still some doubts over whether a design museum could pull in visitors from all over the world to the east coast of Scotland.

V&A bosses had forecast visitor numbers of around half a million in its first year in operation.

It exceeded that target back in March.

V&A Dundee director Phillip Long said: “I think V&A Dundee has been everything we expected it would be and more – it’s exceeded our expectations at how successful and popular it would be.

“A year ago when we had that fantastic 3D festival where 24,000 people got involved, the opening broadcast live on the BBC, it was just amazing.

“This is the first V&A Museum outside of London and I think that’s an astonishing achievement for Dundee.

“We have had 500,000 people through the doors in the first 12 months.

“The V&A Dundee is now an established brand but it’s at the beginning of that journey.

“I would urge people to keep coming back, and keep telling us what they think of the museum and what they would like to see in the future.”