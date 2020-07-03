Video: Staff at Ninewells Hospital celebrate as coronavirus patient Bob is discharged after 90 days

Ninewells Hospital has released a heartwarming video of the moment a coronavirus survivor was clapped and cheered by staff as he was discharged from the hospital after 90 days.

Bob Morning, from Dundee, was first admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 on April 4.

Five days later, the 65-year-old was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he stayed for 63 days.

On May 11, Bob was well enough to leave the ICU and moved to Ward 3 to continue his recovery.

Finally, on July 3, Bob was discharged home to his family after spending 90 days in hospital in total.

Bob thanked all of the staff who have played a part in his recovery.

He said: “I’ve had fantastic treatment, the staff have encouraged me every step of the way.

“Since I came to Ward 3 the main focus has been on physiotherapy and I’m feeling much stronger now and ready to go home.

“I really couldn’t have done it without the staff, they have pushed me all the way. I still have a bit of a journey and I will keep working hard on my recovery at home.”

Sarah Matthews, physiotherapy team lead for respiratory and critical care, said: “Bob has been through so much but has faced his therapy with enthusiasm and a good sense of humour.

“He has done everything that has been asked of him and we are so proud and excited that he’s off on the next part of his journey.”

On June 25, Professor Grant McIntyre, who is a consultant orthodontist and clinical director for Dundee Dental Hospital, was discharged from the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) after 86 days.

Grant was the last remaining patient to be discharged from the unit and had the longest stay in the Covid-19 ICU in Tayside.