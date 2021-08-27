VIDEO: St Johnstone fans still ‘immensely proud’ of team as European dream ends

St Johnstone fans told of their devastation after the Perth club’s exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Callum Davidson’s men were knocked out of the competition after losing 2-0 to Austrian side Lask.

The Saints drew 1-1 with the side the week before.

It came following two blockbuster showdowns with Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa Conference League.

There was an electric atmosphere at the St Johnstone homeground after thousands of hopeful fans showed up for the clash with Lask on Thursday.

‘Pretty disappointing really’

Speaking after the game, supporters said they were “devastated” at the result – but expressed pride at the 2021 achievements of the team.

Scone man Steve Bonthrone said: “I thought the performance was pretty evenly matched until the very end when a couple of incidents happened.

“It was pretty disappointing really from a St Johnstone point of view.”

He added he was still “immensely proud of the team and what they have achieved in the last couple of years.”

Mr Bonthrone said: “Even to play on this stage is fantastic as well.”

Perth man Ronan Ogilvy added: “Disappointed with the result obviously but great to be at another – experience another – European night at McDiarmid Park.

“I think I trust Callum and the players to keep repeating the success we’ve had in the past. The future looks bright for St Johnstone I think.”

Martin Hawkins, also of Perth, said: “(I’m) a little disappointed…but possibly just a little bit of class and experience maybe for them came out in the end.

“If you’d said this point last year that we’d have four European matches in August, that we’d go 20 minutes in the play-offs to get into group stage football, that we’d still be in with a shout, folk would have thought you were mental.”

Watch the video above to hear what St Johnstone fans had to say.