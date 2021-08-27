Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

VIDEO: St Johnstone fans still ‘immensely proud’ of team as European dream ends

By Blair Dingwall
August 27, 2021, 9:55 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 10:08 am

St Johnstone fans told of their devastation after the Perth club’s exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Callum Davidson’s men were knocked out of the competition after losing 2-0 to Austrian side Lask.

St Johnstone fans making their way to McDiarmid Park ahead of the Europa Conference League game against Austrian side LASK.
The Saints drew 1-1 with the side the week before.

St Johnstone's Murray Davidson crosses the ball in front of a packed stand during a Europa Conference Qualifier between St Johnstone and LASK at McDiarmid Park on August 26, 2021.
It came following two blockbuster showdowns with Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa Conference League.

How St Johnstone stars rated as European dream dies for nine-man Perth side

There was an electric atmosphere at the St Johnstone homeground after thousands of hopeful fans showed up for the clash with Lask on Thursday.

‘Pretty disappointing really’

Speaking after the game, supporters said they were “devastated” at the result – but expressed pride at the 2021 achievements of the team.

Drum-beating St Johnstone fans making their way to the game.
Scone man Steve Bonthrone said: “I thought the performance was pretty evenly matched until the very end when a couple of incidents happened.

“It was pretty disappointing really from a St Johnstone point of view.”

He added he was still “immensely proud of the team and what they have achieved in the last couple of years.”

Mr Bonthrone said: “Even to play on this stage is fantastic as well.”

St Johnstone packed out McDiarmid Park for the LASK game.
Perth man Ronan Ogilvy added: “Disappointed with the result obviously but great to be at another – experience another – European night at McDiarmid Park.

“I think I trust Callum and the players to keep repeating the success we’ve had in the past. The future looks bright for St Johnstone I think.”

Martin Hawkins, also of Perth, said: “(I’m) a little disappointed…but possibly just a little bit of class and experience maybe for them came out in the end.

“If you’d said this point last year that we’d have four European matches in August, that we’d go 20 minutes in the play-offs to get into group stage football, that we’d still be in with a shout, folk would have thought you were mental.”

Watch the video above to hear what St Johnstone fans had to say.