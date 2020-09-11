Friday, September 11th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Video: Special report from DCT Media schools team examines extraordinary year for pupils

by DCT Media Schools Team
September 11, 2020, 11:03 am
Back to School – special report

Life as we know it has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic this year – and that includes education.The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s schools team has spent the last few months looking at the issues affecting pupils, from home learning to wearing face masks as they move from class to class.In our special broadcast, reporters Cheryl Peebles, Rebecca McCurdy and Laura Devlin talk about life in school for children and young people, how families have coped with lessons at home, the fall out from cancelled exams, and how pupils and teachers have settled back into the classroom.Watch, and let us know how you feel about schooling under the new normal.

Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Life as we know it has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic this year – and that includes education.

© PA
Students at a Scottish school wear masks in the corridor due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s schools team has spent the last few months looking at the issues affecting pupils, from home learning to wearing face masks as they move from class to class.

In our special broadcast, reporters Cheryl Peebles, Rebecca McCurdy and Laura Devlin talk about life in school for children and young people, how families have coped with lessons at home, the fall out from cancelled exams, and how pupils and teachers have settled back into the classroom.

Watch, and let us know how you feel about schooling under the ‘new normal’.