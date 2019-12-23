Video: Special celebrations for Dundee care home resident as she turns 100

A woman has celebrated a special birthday in style at a Dundee care home.

Mary Coyne turned 100 on Saturday, with friends and family joining the party at Harestane Care Home for an afternoon of fun.

Her son, Brian, helped organise the celebrations.

He said: “She’s a strong character. She was excited about the party beforehand.”

Mary has lived in Downfield her whole life and was delighted to spend the afternoon surrounded by loved ones.

Brian, 72, added: “It was an excellent day. All the family turned up and there was plenty of singing going on.”

Brian’s wife, Doreen, said: “It was absolutely lovely with a great turnout. Mary was sitting with her crown on and received plenty of gifts too – she was dumbstruck all day.

“The staff at the home were excellent as well.”