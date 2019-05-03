VIDEO: Snow falls in parts of north-east Scotland as winter returns to region

Winter has returned to the north-east with snow falling in parts of Aberdeenshire.

Cold conditions swept across the region, caused by a cold front moving in from the west and a northerly flow from the north.

That meant that less than two weeks after one of the hottest Easter Sundays on record, with temperatures reaching upwards of 22C, some areas were hit by snow and ice.

Residents in Alford experienced snow showers, while heavy hail also fell on the AWPR.

