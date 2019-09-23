VIDEO: Smoke billows from Dundee jewellers as man injured in robbery

A man was left injured today after a mid-morning robbery at a Dundee jewellery shop.

Footage shows smoke billowing from the Walkers Luxury Jewellers store in Union Street as an alarm sounded following the raid at around 11am today.

Police said that no one had been charged in connection with the robbery, and inquiries were continuing.

Ross Laird, 20, who just moved to the area recently, said the disturbance happened just before 11am.

He said: “I saw smoke coming out of the premises. There was three police vans on the scene and I must have counted about six police officers.

“The alarm inside the jewellers was going off. There was a guy sitting on a chair outside; it was unclear if he was a customer or a staff member that had been shaken by what happened.

“I was shocked to see what was going on.”

Andrew Mayes, 20, also lives nearby. He said police were circling the area in the minutes after the incident.

He said: “There was a police officer standing outside the door and the shutter was about to come down but there was staff members coming out as we came past.

“When we saw the smoke and noticed it was a jewellers we wondered what had happened.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 10.55am on Monday September 23 2019 to a robbery at a jewellers shop in Union Street, Dundee.

“Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those involved and the vehicle they made off in.

“One man within the shop was injured and he was receiving treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 1119 of September 23 2019. “