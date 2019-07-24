VIDEO: Sleepless night for Dundee residents as ‘boy racers’ tear about on scrambler bikes

Kirkton residents suffered a sleepless night thanks to boy racers tearing through the streets on scrambler bikes in the early hours.

Police received a number of calls from residents in the Craigmore Street and Ashmore Street area on Monday morning, claiming youths were performing wheelies and driving down roads the wrong way.

One person travelling in a car had earlier captured two youths on one bike on nearby Strathmartine Road, having seen two bikes riding side-by-side on the single carriageway on Gillburn Road.

The witness said he feared for the youngsters’ safety during the incident at around 1.30am.

He added: “They initially came off the Kingsway on to Strathmartine Road.

“One of the guys wasn’t wearing a helmet and one of the bikes didn’t appear to have any lights on.

“They were doing wheelies on the roads and driving on the wrong side of it at certain sections.

“I know it’s quieter at that time of night but anyone could have pulled out suddenly and not seen these guys.

“I know they think it’s a laugh but you can see from the video last week and the latest pictures just how dangerous it can be.

“Look how precarious they are on that bike with their legs dangling – anything could have happened.

“I do fear for these guys’ safety in all honesty – what’s it going to take for them to realise the consequences of driving recklessly?”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they had received calls between 1.30am and 2.15am in connection with the matter.

He said: “We did receive some calls from residents in the Craigmore Street and Ashmore Street area about this between 1.30am and 2.15am.

“Unfortunately there were no units available in the immediate area to attend at that time, and those responsible weren’t traced.”

The force has previously stated they can only pursue the bikes when it is safe to do so through the city streets.

A similar incident was reported last week, when cars and bikes were captured on video driving dangerously on Lochee Road (see video below).

One concerned motorist described the scene as like something out of adrenaline- fuelled Hollywood action franchise “The Fast and The Furious”.