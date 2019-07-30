Video: Sir Tom Jones brings down the house at Slessor Gardens

Sir Tom Jones succeeded in kicking up a Fever on the Green, Green Grass of Slessor Gardens on Saturday.

Despite the constant drizzle the Welsh legend got the 8,000-strong crowd on side from his first number and kept them involved right until the end.

There were some sound issues, with some fans at the back of Slessor Gardens unable to hear properly.

One disappointed fan told the Tele that while Tom’s voice could clearly be heard loud and strong while he was singing, when he spoke to the crowd they had difficulty in hearing.

The fan added: “We also struggled to hear the band properly. It didn’t ruin the night but it certainly spoiled our enjoyment a bit.”

Denise Shillitto posted on Facebook: “Had a great night but would have been so much more enjoyable and would have added to my enjoyment and the atmosphere if sound was cranked up a good bit.

“Would have liked to have heard what he was saying in between songs.”

The thousands of Sir Tom fans began arriving at Slessor Gardens for the gates opening at 4pm with many already in high spirits, with some even queuing up to ensure they got the best possible view of the superstar singer.

The music began at 5.15pm with support acts The Dunwells followed an hour later by Ferris & Sylvester.

By the time Tom took to the stage at 8.30pm the crowd were well up for a great night and the crooner didn’t disappoint.

He was slick, professional and his voice as strong as ever belting out hit after hit.

There were all the old favourites, including Delilah, What’s New Pussycat?, It’s Not Unusual, The Green, Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb and Fever.

The variety of hits helped the crowd forget about the weather and they were happily joining in singing, dancing and having a ball – with Police Scotland reporting the concert passed peacefully, with road closures causing only slight delays.

It may be only the first concert to take place at Slessor Gardens this year, but it was certainly a memorable one.