Video: Singers hit the right note at special performance for Dundee care home residents

Musical theatre student Finlay McKillop went down a storm with the residents of a local care home during a performance on Saturday.

He belted out a whole collection of hits including Tom Jones classics It’s Not Unusual and Delilah as well as some Elvis classics and the opera music that he is also well known for.

The 21-year-old is currently home from London where he is involved in musical theatre and decided to do his bit to bring a little cheer to the residents at Benvie Care Home in Dundee.

Finlay said: “I went with my friend Paul Sullivan who also entertains and we had a great afternoon singing.

“It was a great experience and so rewarding seeing the smiles on the wee faces in the windows.

“I just sang a selection and on the Tom Jones and Elvis numbers it was great to hear everyone singing along and joining in.

‘Panis Angelicus’- Yesterday! Not sang this one in ages but it’s a favourite ❤️☀️ Big thanks to Benvie Carehome for having me and Paul and we hope to be back once this all blows over! The wee faces in the window were fantastic yesterday!Excited to be singing again at a care home in monifieth tomorrow! Bring it on! 🎤🤓🎶 Posted by Finlay McKillop on Sunday, 19 April 2020

“There were people at every window clapping and dancing and singing and they seemed to really be enjoying the singing.

“It was lovely to spread a little cheer in this way at this time.”

Finlay and Paul plan to repeated the exercise on Monday and will be going along to St Mary’s Care Home in Monifieth on Tuesday.

Jasmine Ali, the manager of the Dundee care home in Benvie Road, said: “The residents absolutely loved it. They thought it was just smashing.”

“We often do this at the home but we’ve never done it outside before.

“We’re planning to have them back as soon as possible. As soon as they’re available.

“It was just something to spread positivity. We’re really doing our best to keep everyone from feeling low or sad.”