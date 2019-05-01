VIDEO: Singer goes viral after ‘amazing’ performance in Dundee city centre

A singer has gone viral after his version of a song from the musical Les Miserables, performed in Dundee city centre, was posted online.

The video of former Dundee High School pupil Finlay McKillop singing the song Bring Him Home has been viewed more than 127,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments and shares on Facebook.

Tam Jean Tyrell, who shared the video of the busking, wrote: “Heard this young lad singing in the Murraygate Dundee on Saturday – what an amazing voice. Hope he is spotted as he is very talented.”

One person commented: “Amazing, I hope he can find people to help put him in touch with someone to display such talent.”

Others have called for him to apply for Britain’s Got Talent or even be given a record deal.

Finlay told the Tele: “I’m currently studying musical theatre in London at the moment and was back for the end of term, so decided to get out busking once again!

“The reaction to the vide is absolutely crazy as I’ve never seen a reaction and support from so many people like that before!

“The support shown has given me an extra boost of confidence in trying to achieve my overall goal of performing on the West End in London.

“I usually go out and sing and have a good reaction – I think it’s because it’s different from what other buskers are doing.

“My interest in music lies in the ’70s, and ’80s, alongside Musical Theatre and I go out and simply sing the songs I love to sing.

“My rep includes Tom Jones/Elvis/Sinatra/Beatles/Queen/alongside all the popular well known musicals.”

Local singer Paul Sullivan said: “Finlay McKillop is this extremely talented young man’s name.

“He’s currently studying music and drama in London and will be appearing with myself and various other singers at a charity concert on June 6 in St Luke’s Church, Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.”

For more videos and details of his performances, visit Finlay’s Facebook page.