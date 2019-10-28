Video shows thief brazenly stealing staff tip jar from Dundee takeaway

Takeaway boss Saqib Iqbal has been left disgusted after he was robbed for the third time in the past year.

Zulus restaurant, on Mauchline Avenue, was robbed on Friday evening, when a staff tips jar containing about £100 was taken from the counter.

It’s the third time the shop has been targeted, with the previous incidents taking place in October last year and January this year.

Mr Iqbal said: “I feel I am being targeted, how else do you explain this?

“I am disgusted and very unhappy that this has happened in my restaurant yet again.”

Mr Iqbal said the man had walked into the shop around 9pm on Friday and ordered a take out meal.

He explained: “While the girl went to the back kitchen to place the order the man grabbed the money jar and took off with it.

© Supplied

“When the girl came back to the front shop she did not immediately realise that the tin had been taken.

“However about half an hour later the shop staff phoned to me to report the tin was gone.”

Clear CCTV footage shows the incident take place, with the man entering the shop and placing his order.

He then puts his card into the reader before the worker leaves the counter. It’s at that point the thief grabs the tin, before returning to the counter to collect his card.

Mr Iqbal added: “After the first theft from my shop I had CCTV cameras installed.

“This helped to trace the person who robbed my shop on the second occasion and I’m convinced it will help the police to get the guy this time.

“This is just a horrible thing to happen to my shop yet again.

“I put the second robbery on a social media page and it obviously helped catch him because the next day a few people contacted me and gave me his name.

“The shop was a big mess. It was a lot of hassle and we were planning to leave the shop because you cannot run your business if you are getting robbed

“But then we thought we would give it another go.”

“I can’t believe this has happened again.”

Police have been contacted for comment.