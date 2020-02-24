Video shows shoplifters brazenly swipe items from behind counter in Dundee store

CCTV footage showing two shoplifters brazenly swipe items from behind counter before casually going back to browsing has been shared by the store owner.

Dale Harper, owner of Head Happy on the Cowgate, said the two youths had tried other cabinets before exiting the store.

He said admitted it was only lighters that were stolen before adding there had been an increase in incidents since the premises moved from Albert Street.

The former St John’s High School pupil shared the footage online showing two hooded youths laughing before they brazenly swiped the items from the CBD holistic store.

During the 16-second-clip Dale can be seen just in the shot as the youths watch him move around the store to another section.

The taller of the two culprits – dressed in black – grab the items from the shelf first before the smaller lad in a black body warmer follows suit.

In his haste to grab the item the second thief knocks over pricing signage that is situated on the shop counter.

Dale said: “This incident happened around 5.24pm on Tuesday. We put the footage online and were given the two names of the boys a short-time after, there of school age as far as we know.

“We haven’t contacted the police in connection with this but I’m disappointed that this has taken place.

“I must stress that with 90% of the customers there are no issues but this isn’t the first time something has been stolen.”

Dale said some of the items in the past had even been returned back to the premises with the assistance of customers after those responsible were identified.

He added: “As I said we have had issues before and with the help of customers the items have been returned, sometimes by those who were responsible.

“Unfortunately this is something that most stores will have to deal with from time-to-time.

“In this instance I knew straight away they had taken something but by the time I looked back at the camera they had left.”