Video showcasing highlights of Dundee’s Summer of Games released

A video showcasing the best of a four-month gaming extravaganza in Dundee has been released.

A host of public, academic and industry events took place, including immersive tech conferences and video games design competitions aswell as a family friendly digital treasure trail.

The event kicked off with Abertay University’s Digital Graduate Show on May 10, which showcased videogames and virtual reality experiences.

© DC Thomson

A conference was also hosted at V&A Dundee on May 18 bringing together world-leading designers and radical thinkers, covering the full spectrum of game- making and exploring its cultural impact.

Rounding off a packed May, games fans attended Creative Dundee’s biggest ever Pecha Kucha Night event at the Caird Hall on the 28th, where legendary games composer Ged Grimes – creator of soundtracks for the likes of Earthworm Jim 3D, Enter the Matrix, Shrek 3 and the critically-acclaimed The Bard’s Tale IV Barrows Deep – was among the speakers.

© DC Thomson

There were a variety of other events throughout the summer also, including V&A Dundee’s collaboration with Abertay University on a unique Game Jam.