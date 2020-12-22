Video: Show goes on for nativity plays and Christmas concert thanks to inventive teachers

The show has gone on for nativity plays and Christmas concerts despite Covid restrictions.

Many schools have taken a creative approach to ensure the festive performances which children and parents look forward are not dashed by the pandemic.

With unnecessary visits to schools banned and restrictions on singing to reduce the risk of transmission many schools have taken an alternative approach and broadcast online.

Jennifer Knussen, head teacher at Pitteuchar East Primary School, is among those to rise to the challenge of reaching the audience virtually..

A play she wrote and directed herself, produced by her husband Erik, has been viewed more than 2,700 times on YouTube.

I thought it would be a real shame for our school community to be without that this year.” Head teacher Jennifer Knussen

Mrs Knussen said: “Our parents have been hugely supportive of the school and traditionally the nativity at our school is a really big thing for parents.

“They always go away raving about the children and it leaves them with a nice Christmas feeling.

“I thought it would be a real shame for our school community to be without that this year.

“It was done as a bit of fun and the children had a great time doing it.”

Others to present a virtual festive show include Oakbank Primary School, in Perth.

Welcome to week 3 of our Advent Calendar and the very dramatic and enthusiastic P2B. pic.twitter.com/D6zfK0viT5 — Oakbank Primary (@oakbank_ps) December 14, 2020

It has posted a series of videos of classes singing, dancing and even telling jokes in its online advent calendar which started on December 1.

Harris Academy has also entertained the Dundee school’s community with its Twelve Days of Christmas series.

Day 11 of our @harrisacdundee 12 Days of Christmas is HERE! Click to hear our Music Department Staff perform Merry Christmas Everyone, with some messages of joy and festivity from all of the staff at Harris. https://t.co/1PNVi9S6iQ #christmascheer #togetherweareharris 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/SCEMZ5u3DZ — HarrisAcMusic&Drama (@HarrisAcMusDram) December 17, 2020

Day 11 featured a rendition of Merry Christmas Everyone by the music department.

Brechin High School also chose the Twelve Days of Christmas theme for its online offering.

This included a performance by the school’s string orchestra of We’re Walking in the Air.

It's virtual Christmas day 9! Thank you for all of the lovely comments and support you've shown our talented young people this week!❤️

Today we have another performance from the BHS String Orchestra. 🎻We're Walking in the Air ☃️ #ThisIsBrechin @BrechinStrings @BrechinHigh1 pic.twitter.com/jiEksmtDKr — Brechin High School Expressive Arts (@BHS_ExpArts) December 17, 2020

Monifieth High School promises a treat on Tuesday evening when its Christmas concert goes live on YouTube.