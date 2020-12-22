Tuesday, December 22nd 2020 Show Links
Video: Show goes on for nativity plays and Christmas concert thanks to inventive teachers

by Cheryl Peebles
December 22, 2020, 1:30 pm Updated: December 22, 2020, 2:02 pm

The show has gone on for nativity plays and Christmas concerts despite Covid restrictions.

Many schools have taken a creative approach to ensure the festive performances which children and parents look forward are not dashed by the pandemic.

With unnecessary visits to schools banned and restrictions on singing to reduce the risk of transmission many schools have taken an alternative approach and broadcast online.

Jennifer Knussen, head teacher at Pitteuchar East Primary School, is among those to rise to the challenge of reaching the audience virtually..

A play she wrote and directed herself, produced by her husband Erik, has been viewed more than 2,700 times on YouTube.

I thought it would be a real shame for our school community to be without that this year.”

Head teacher Jennifer Knussen

Mrs Knussen said: “Our parents have been hugely supportive of the school and traditionally the nativity at our school is a really big thing for parents.

“They always go away raving about the children and it leaves them with a nice Christmas feeling.

“I thought it would be a real shame for our school community to be without that this year.

“It was done as a bit of fun and the children had a great time doing it.”

Others to present a virtual festive show include Oakbank Primary School, in Perth.

It has posted a series of videos of classes singing, dancing and even telling jokes in its online advent calendar which started on December 1.

Harris Academy has also entertained the Dundee school’s community with its Twelve Days of Christmas series.

Day 11 featured a rendition of Merry Christmas Everyone by the music department.

Brechin High School also chose the Twelve Days of Christmas theme for its online offering.

This included a performance by the school’s string orchestra of We’re Walking in the Air.

Monifieth High School promises a treat on Tuesday evening when its Christmas concert goes live on YouTube.