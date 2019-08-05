VIDEO: Shocking mass brawl between Dundee and Dunfermline fans caught on camera

This shocking footage appears to show football fans exchanging blows after Dundee FC’s Friday night match against Dunfermline.

Thugs are seen throwing several punches in the 30 seconds of footage which appears to have been filmed in the car park behind Dunfermline’s ground in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw.

The footage starts with two men, in their late teens or early twenties, scrapping beside the bus – with one landing several punches on the other’s head.

The mass brawl was filmed from the safety of a fan bus parked in the grounds of the stadium.

Police scotland said it had received no complaints from anyone involved in the incident, and supporters’ groups from both clubs had not responded to the Tele’s request for comment at the time of publication.

