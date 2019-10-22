VIDEO: Shocking footage shows fireworks bouncing against cars near busy Dundee pub

Shocking video footage of fireworks bouncing off cars near a popular city pub has emerged online.

Traffic on Clepington Road was brought to a standstill as the sky lit up near the Clep Bar.

An 18-second-clip was recorded after fireworks were set off in a garden just yards away from the main road.

Vehicles including a lorry are seen near the junction with Graham Street before one car drives through the display.

An image taken on Monday morning showed firework casing lying near the scene.

The Evening Telegraph understands none of the residents in the block were involved in the incident on Friday night, despite a private garden being used.

