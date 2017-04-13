VIDEO: Shocking footage released of trespassers narrowly avoiding death on UK train lines

Shocking new footage shows folk narrowly avoiding death on train tracks as new figures reveal trespassing on Britain’s railways has reached an all-time high.

The CCTV footage released by police shows trespassers involved in near misses with speeding trains in the UK.

An average of one person trespasses on the tracks every hour in the country, according to Network Rail and British Transport Police.

Some are thrill-seekers, while others step onto the tracks purely to take a shortcut.

Last year, there were 8,265 such incidents, up 11 per cent on 2015 and the highest amount since current records began in 2007.

Some 115 offenders have been killed over the past five years, with just under half younger than 25.

Trespassing incidents involving youths double during spring and summer compared with winter.

Network Rail’s head of public and passenger safety, Allan Spence, said: “Every April we see a huge rise in the number of people taking a risk on the rail network and it’s worrying that these numbers seem to be going up.

“Britain has the safest railway in Europe but still too many people lose their lives on the tracks.

“The dangers may not always be obvious but the electricity on the railway is always on and trains can travel up to 125mph, so even if they see you, they can’t stop in time.”