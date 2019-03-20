VIDEO: Shocked jeweller watched on CCTV as these armed robbers raided her Fife shop

Thieves armed with sledgehammers and an axe smashed their way into a Fife jewellers and stole £35,000 worth of stock.

Shop owner Jo-Ann Kinnear watched the shocking robbery on CCTV footage beamed to her mobile phone after being woken by her alarm company in the early hours of Saturday.

Rings, pendants, chains, earrings and bangles were stolen in the 2.20am raid after the three men smashed through the front door of Fennes Jewellery in Glenrothes and made off with the safe.

The dark-clothed robbers also smashed the Newark Road shop’s CCTV cameras before appearing to escape in a car.

The entire incident was over in just 10 minutes but Jo-Ann has been left counting the cost.

For the full story, see The Courier website.